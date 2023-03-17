 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Public schools often a pillar of our communities

When legislators attempt to undermine public education, that affects everyone's livelihoods

By

Columnists

March 17, 2023 - 3:50 PM

When voters approved a $35 million bond issue for USD 257 schools, it was also a vote for the future of our children. Photo by Richard Luken

Kansas Senators should go back to the drawing board with the education bill that provides families $5,000 a year per child for their education.

On Wednesday, members of the House approved a measure that diverts a possible $150,000 million in taxpayer funds from public schools so families can either go it alone with homeschooling or send their kids to a private school of their choosing.

The first option has more credibility. Curricula abound for families that are super devoted to teaching their children themselves.

Related
February 14, 2022
April 1, 2021
December 29, 2020
July 11, 2016
Most Popular