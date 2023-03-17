Public schools often a pillar of our communities

Kansas Senators should go back to the drawing board with the education bill that provides families $5,000 a year per child for their education.

On Wednesday, members of the House approved a measure that diverts a possible $150,000 million in taxpayer funds from public schools so families can either go it alone with homeschooling or send their kids to a private school of their choosing.

The first option has more credibility. Curricula abound for families that are super devoted to teaching their children themselves.