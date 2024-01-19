Public services prove their mettle in weather like this

My daughter Louise and her family were under a boil water advisory in Topeka from Tuesday through Thursday because of a broken pipe at its water treatment plant.

“It’s scary how we take clean water for granted!” she texted me.

The PVC pipe cracked due to the bitter cold that gripped the state for much of last week into this. The pipe pumped chlorine gas to help rid the water of contaminants. Routine monitoring detected a drop in the safe water standards mandated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.