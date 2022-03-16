Putin bets against American democracy. It’s time to prove him wrong

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine has triggered a forceful and blistering response from the global community that has united our allies against the Russian leader’s brutality. His decision to invade a free and sovereign nation was a reckless miscalculation, but it reveals a larger gambit we must confront in the ongoing fight against tyranny.

Putin is betting that America no longer has the resolve to defend democracy abroad or stem its hemorrhaging at home. At this pivotal moment in history, it is vital that we prove him and other authoritarians wrong.

Putin’s invasion follows an increasingly brazen pattern of behavior designed to undermine Western democracies and expand Russian influence. That includes his own meddling in our 2016 and 2020 elections, where he weaponized disinformation to fan partisan flames. He’s escalated his assault by starting a senseless ground war in Europe.