RFK Jr.: One final blow to family’s legacy

In what could be the final political humiliation for the once proud Kennedy family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seriously considering throwing his hat in the 2024 ring.

The anti-vaxxer and second eldest son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. was up in New Hampshire recently to lay the groundwork for his Democratic presidential campaign.

He joins author Marianne Williamson as the latest Democrat to prepare to get obliterated in the primary by Joe Biden or whoever leads the Democrats.