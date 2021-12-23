Rotary got the ball rolling on recycling; we can’t let it die

My Christmas wish would be to have Iola officials hop on board the recycling wagon to prevent our Allen County Landfill from filling up with recyclable materials.

As a business that handles voluminous amounts of paper, the cessation of Rotary’s recycling program hits the Register hard. Here at the office we have a strapping machine that bundles discarded papers into 10-pound bales. On average, we took 15 bundles a week to the recycling center. I could relax knowing Allen County crews would then transport the paper to Wellsville to be converted into insulation.

As of last Saturday, that’s no longer the case.