 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Rotary got the ball rolling on recycling; we can’t let it die

A generation of area citizens have grown up accustomed to recycling their discarded waste. Those expectations will help take the program into the future.

By

Columnists

December 23, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Patricia Michael, rural Iola, loads plastic bottles into a recycling bin at the Iola Rotary dropoff spot on North State Street. The site closed Dec. 18. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

My Christmas wish would be to have Iola officials hop on board the recycling wagon to prevent our Allen County Landfill from filling up with recyclable materials.

As a business that handles voluminous amounts of paper, the cessation of Rotary’s recycling program hits the Register hard. Here at the office we have a strapping machine that bundles discarded papers into 10-pound bales. On average, we took 15 bundles a week to the recycling center. I could relax knowing Allen County crews would then transport the paper to Wellsville to be converted into insulation.

As of last Saturday, that’s no longer the case.

