Round tables and common ground

I recently returned home to Kansas after traveling to China to participate in a U.S. Sorghum trade mission. The trip was organized by the U.S. Grains Council, and we were the first U.S. trade mission team into China since the pandemic.

It was a whirlwind — our team’s daily schedule consisted of reengaging with past sorghum buyers as well as meeting with potential customers throughout four cities throughout south China.

Our team traveled by way of planes, trains and automobiles while moving throughout the country. While our world has been back to “business as usual” for some time following the pandemic, China is still slowly re-entering that space.