School voucher arguments fall flat

On Wednesday, the House K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a massive voucher bill that will gut the state’s public education system if made into law.

In advance of the vote the legislators entertained a Georgia economist, Ben Scafidi, a big name in the national “school choice” crusade, who regaled the committee with a long story about why he thinks Kansas schools are failing. Aside from the obvious issues inherent in paying a guy from out-of-state to tell us about our own numbers, the presentation was riddled with problems.

Specifically, it wasn’t true.