 | Wed, Feb 09, 2022
Senate’s Masterson muscles through veto override

And with it legislation that exempts children of all vaccinations

February 9, 2022 - 9:13 AM

Senate President Ty Masterson made a deal with Sen. Mark Steffen to relax childhood vaccination standards in order to secure his support for a redistricting map. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

It took a day, and the possible reintroduction of polio and measles to Kansas schoolchildren, but Senate President Ty Masterson got the redistricting map he wanted.

On Monday evening, after a brutal multi-hour lockdown, the Senate failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of their egregiously gerrymandered “Ad Astra 2” map. End of story, right? Wrong. Masterson, who had forced the map through committee with his usual oily smarm, made sure to reserve the right to reconsider it Tuesday.

Then the miracles began to happen.

