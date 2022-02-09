Senate’s Masterson muscles through veto override

It took a day, and the possible reintroduction of polio and measles to Kansas schoolchildren, but Senate President Ty Masterson got the redistricting map he wanted.

On Monday evening, after a brutal multi-hour lockdown, the Senate failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of their egregiously gerrymandered “Ad Astra 2” map. End of story, right? Wrong. Masterson, who had forced the map through committee with his usual oily smarm, made sure to reserve the right to reconsider it Tuesday.

Then the miracles began to happen.