After Bibi, can the Israel-Palestine peace process be resurrected?

This is the $64 billion question, if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is formally ousted, which looks pretty certain.

The conventional response is a resounding “no,” because the process is dead in the water. The Oslo peace plan for a “two-state solution,” which had been on life support for years, was administered the coup de grace by Bibi, the Trump team, and feckless Palestinian leaders.