Should helping others vote be a crime?

You might have heard about “ballot harvesting” recently. Kansas politicians are trying to restrict the practice, and some have linked it to baseless suggestions of election fraud in our state.

What is ballot harvesting anyway?

Patrick Miller

Ballot harvesting is a political spin term that some consultant probably made loads of money to invent because it sounds suspicious and scary. It refers to when a voter completes their absentee ballot and gives it to another person to return on their behalf. You might more accurately call it “ballot collection” or even “help turning in your ballot.”