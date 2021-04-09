 | Fri, Apr 09, 2021
Should helping others vote be a crime?

One bill proposed earlier this year made it a felony for anyone but family or caretakers to deliver another person's ballot. That neighbor who breaks a leg? Too bad.

By

Columnists

April 9, 2021 - 3:44 PM

Early voters in Georgia's Jan. 5, runoff election stand in line at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. Photo by (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

You might have heard about “ballot harvesting” recently. Kansas politicians are trying to restrict the practice, and some have linked it to baseless suggestions of election fraud in our state. 

What is ballot harvesting anyway? 

Patrick Miller

Ballot harvesting is a political spin term that some consultant probably made loads of money to invent because it sounds suspicious and scary. It refers to when a voter completes their absentee ballot and gives it to another person to return on their behalf. You might more accurately call it “ballot collection” or even “help turning in your ballot.” 

