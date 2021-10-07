Shut down US tax havens

The Pandora Papers, released in early October, are the product of massive data leaks carefully analyzed by more than 600 journalists from around the world. They unmask the secretive ways that the world’s super-wealthy hide trillions of dollars and dodge taxes — not just on some sandy Caribbean island, but right here in the United States.

Billionaires and crooks from around the globe now regard the United States as an offshore tax haven. They are bringing their treasure to “secrecy jurisdictions” such as South Dakota, Delaware, Nevada and Florida.

My role in the release of the Pandora Papers, acknowledged in many international stories, was to serve as an advance source for foreign reporters to understand the U.S. wealth-hiding system.