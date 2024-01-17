Solutions 2024: Fixing the border

So this guy walks into a bar. He sits down next to me and pretty soon he’s telling me the story of how he got here.

He came as a stowaway. He was just a kid. His dad decided the family could sneak across the border and into the United States — and build a grand new life. He hid in a bathroom with his mom, dad and five older sisters when the train stopped at the border. U.S. border checkers came down the aisle checking everyone’s documents. But they had none. So they hid and hoped. The officers walked right past their bathroom. Soon the train started rolling again.

Undocumented but undetected, the stowaway family crossed the border. And that boy became the famously proud, patriotic American who was telling me his story at the bar.