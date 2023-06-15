Taking control of uncertainty

Marrying a farm kid has shown me the immense amount of pride in being part of the agriculture community. The agricultural profession, while rewarding, is challenging. Running big- dollar operations that are both physically and mentally demanding creates some serious strain on our mental health. Whether it’s a co-op employee spraying chemicals or spreading fertilizer for 70+ hours a week or a farmer during planting or harvest, the demand never truly stops.

In my practice I talk a lot about focusing on what is within our control. I can control the way I cope in a situation, but I cannot control how someone else chooses to cope. Likewise, I can control my choices on what products I utilize in my operation, but some things are simply out of my control, like grain and livestock prices, or the unpredictable weather. Being forced to leave many factors up to chance creates a lot of pressure.

When we focus on things out of our control, we can start to experience negative mental health impacts. During times of stress, our body releases hormones to help regulate our stress responses. When our body is constantly releasing stress hormones into our body, it can negatively affect our health.