Tax truce is holding, but it’s time to finish the job

In 2019, the governors of Kansas and Missouri both committed to a truce, pausing the pointless, destructive tax border war. Prior to that, Kansas City-area companies would regularly leverage millions of dollars from their respective states in order to move just a few miles across the state line.

Waddell and Reed received $62 million to move from Kansas to Missouri, while AMC Theaters got over $21 million to move from Missouri to Kansas. Neither move took the respective companies out of the KC area.

The result of this nonsense was millions of dollars lost to state services, most notably public schools, all for companies to relocate — not create — jobs. State money was in the mix, too — it was not just a Kansas City issue. The choice is then whether to cut essential services like schools and infrastructure, or make up the revenue by raising taxes on individuals and small businesses that do not have powerful, well-connected lobbyists. No jobs are created in this process, except of course for lawyers and lobbyists.