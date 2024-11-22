The beauty of a child’s perspective

We hung Christmas lights Thursday afternoon at son Aaron’s home in Kansas City while 5-year-old grandson Julian orchestrated the action with an assortment of nearby sticks that easily diverted his attention elsewhere.

From inside, 1-year-old August pressed his face against the windows as he watched the action.

As the houses in his neighborhood have begun to light up with holiday displays, Julian had eagerly awaited this day. He even got out of school early knowing Mimi and Granddad were coming to help.

So yeah, the bar was set high.

But that house would not cooperate. The reality. A single strand halfway across.

Which is probably why there is no evidence the previous owners had hung lights. There were no telltale hooks or nails; no plastic clips grown brittle with the cold. Nada.

Brian and Aaron got part way across the house’s front and called it quits, thoroughly frustrated.

And this is when you realize why kids are so awesome.

“IT LOOKS GREAT!” shouted Julian as he skipped across the lawn.

That’s all that matters.