The complexity of life and health exemptions to a ban on abortions

Life and health exemptions to abortion bans are complex. With the legality of abortion effectively on Tuesday’s Aug. 2 ballot, Kansans should understand how looming government regulations might affect women’s health.

If the abortion amendment passes, the Kansas legislature will likely ban all or most abortions soon. Conservatives have generally avoided talking about abortion bans during this campaign, instead opting for emotional arguments that often mislead voters about threats to current abortion regulations and what types of abortions are actually occurring here.

But recently, conservatives have started going off script. Most notably, the Kansas Reflector reported on comments from conservative legislators and an activist group staffer about House Bill (HB) 2746.