The gamification of politics in Kansas is killing us

​Is politics a game? Many seem to think so. Meanwhile, the real work remains undone, while many lives are at stake.

Michael Smith

​First there is Aaron Coleman. Only 20 years old, he defeated longtime Kansas City state representative Stan Frownfelter in this summer’s Democratic primary. Coleman went door to door, proposing to make Democrats more progressive while arguing that his opponent was part of an aging, out of touch, Wyandotte County political establishment. That last part is true.

​Unfortunately, Coleman’s behavior is abusive. As a teenager, he circulated revenge porn and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. Frownfelter’s former campaign manager recently filed a restraining order, accusing Coleman of stalking. Earlier, Coleman tweeted that he hoped Republicans would die of COVID. One of his comments criticizing Gov, Kelly appears violent, though Coleman denies this. A growing, bipartisan coalition call for Coleman’s resignation. He has declined, arguing that it would undermine the will of the voters. Coleman has apologized for his behavior as a teenager but not the current offenses.