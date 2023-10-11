The lessons I learned from battling cancer

Earlier this year, I shared with Kansans that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. I also shared that I expected to make a full recovery. Following surgery and several radiation treatments, I am thrilled to share that I am now cancer free. However, I must say I do not think I will ever fully recover from this experience. I think that is why they call us cancer survivors.

Sharing the news that I had cancer, was an experience in and of itself. Cancer is a difficult personal experience for everyone, and I was not completely comfortable with the idea of being the political gossip of the day. But I wanted something good to come from it. While reluctant, I shared it anyway. Once I saw it made national news, I knew sharing my story was the right thing to do for breast cancer awareness.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I hope it will serve as a reminder to everyone to schedule their yearly mammogram. Mine was lifesaving. I would once again like to thank the University of Kansas Cancer Center for the world-class care I received. We are blessed to have such a wonderful facility here at home.