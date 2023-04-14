The limitations of ‘build it and they will come’

Dion Lefler’s recent piece in the Wichita Eagle about the ups and downs of Wichita’s AA baseball team the Wichita Wind Surge has me thinking about our expectations of what a new state park will mean for Allen County.

Lefler recalled how in 2020 it appeared a new day was dawning in Wichita with a new baseball park and team.

In 2018, Wichita tore down Lawrence Stadium, a Works Progress Administration project built in 1933, and replaced it with Riverfront Baseball Stadium. The stadium was a $75 million investment by Wichita taxpayers — a big ask of city leaders.