 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
The odd politics of bringing broadband funds home to Kansas

Not a single Kansas Republican supported seeing more than $4 billion coming the state's way for infrastructure.

By

Columnists

November 26, 2021 - 10:25 AM

President Joe Biden held fast to getting Congress to pass an infrastructure bill. (Max Ortiz/The Detroit News/TNS)

Despite opposition from most of our Kansas congressional delegation, new federal dollars are coming to Kansas to expand broadband access.

President Joe Biden recently signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, fulfilling a 2020 campaign promise. The bill had moderate bipartisan support, though every Republican in Congress from Kansas opposed it. The only Kansan to support it was Democratic Representative Sharice Davids.

Kansas will receive about $4 billion from the bill, including about $100 million to expand broadband infrastructure and money to help 669,000 working class Kansans get discounted internet through the Affordable Connectivity Benefit.

