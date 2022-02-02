 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

The officials who refused to bullied

Republican election officials all over the country refused to alter the 2020 election results, proving that the American people are not as dishonest or cowardly as Trump would like them to be.

By

Columnists

February 2, 2022 - 10:10 AM

Hundreds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters gather near the Capitol Building for the Stop the Steal Rally in Atlanta, GA. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

When Donald Trump and his allies set out to alter the results of the 2020 election, they targeted local election officials and legislators all over the country. Very often the people in these critical positions, and most vulnerable to Trump’s influence, were Republicans. Many were his supporters.

Time and again, those officials refused to be cajoled or bullied into altering their election results, or to decline to certify them.

Clint Hickman, president of the Maricopa County, Arizona, Board of Supervisors — over the opposition of his own party, and with protesters calling for his arrest on the front lawn of his home — shunned last-minute phone calls from the president himself and voted along with his majority-Republican board to certify the vote count he knew was accurate.

Related
December 2, 2021
January 15, 2021
January 8, 2021
November 19, 2020
Most Popular