‘The rape exception’ and the politics of abortion access in Kansas

Government regulation of women who become pregnant from rape has suddenly grabbed national headlines. That’s because state legislatures around America are considering numerous controversial bills that would ban abortion access for these women.

In Kansas this year, a conservative lawmaker introduced House Bill (HB) 2746. It bans abortion except in very limited circumstances, with no exception for rape, incest, or many threats to a woman’s life or health. It also seemingly allows the prosecution of certain women who get abortions and their doctors.

HB 2746 didn’t get serious consideration, but the House Majority Leader did not rule out considering it next year when speaking to the Kansas City Star.