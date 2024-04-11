 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
The tale of two eclipses at Emporia State

What a difference six and a half years makes. We still watched the eclipse at ESU, and it was still fun, but the feel was completely different.  

April 11, 2024 - 3:35 PM

Monday’s total eclipse was an adventure for Humboldt photographer Mike Myer, who went to Doniphan, Mo., to take pictures such as this. At Emporia State University, the eclipse was viewed by a small, but appreciative, crowd.

For the second time in seven years, Kansas has just experienced a near-total eclipse. Both times, I headed outside to view it through my eye-protecting eclipse glasses, here at Emporia State. Each time was a fun opportunity to join with others on our campus and watch a rare, natural phenomenon. This time, it was also a chance to reflect on just how much has changed.

The 2017 eclipse occurred more than two years before the Covid pandemic of 2020-2021, and five years before deep cuts were made to ESU’s workforce and programs in 2022.  

Back then, the watch party was a busy campus event.  Union Square between Plumb Hall and Memorial Union was standing-only, packed with students, faculty, and staff anticipating the event.  

