The tale of two eclipses at Emporia State

For the second time in seven years, Kansas has just experienced a near-total eclipse. Both times, I headed outside to view it through my eye-protecting eclipse glasses, here at Emporia State. Each time was a fun opportunity to join with others on our campus and watch a rare, natural phenomenon. This time, it was also a chance to reflect on just how much has changed.

The 2017 eclipse occurred more than two years before the Covid pandemic of 2020-2021, and five years before deep cuts were made to ESU’s workforce and programs in 2022.

Back then, the watch party was a busy campus event. Union Square between Plumb Hall and Memorial Union was standing-only, packed with students, faculty, and staff anticipating the event.