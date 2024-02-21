 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
The U.S. is losing its status as ‘indispensable’

Americans weary of leading the world are about to find out that there are worse burdens than leadership, and one of them is the global anarchy that lurks around the corner.

February 21, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State, 1997-2001, was an outsized voice for democracy at a time when the United States was the sole superpower in the world. The country now seems to be willing to yield that position. RICK STEELE/TNS

Back in 1998, Madeleine Albright, then the secretary of state, called the United States the “indispensable nation.” She meant that this country, armed with unmatchable force and influence, stood at the helm of a web of alliances and global organizations that guided world events. More than 50 years after the invention of nuclear weapons, the U.S. had presided over a Pax Americana that had kept the peace among the nuclear powers.

Today, more than a quarter century later, are we still the indispensable nation? The answer is yes — but probably not for much longer. The era of Pax Americana is ending. It is ending not because any rival nation can or will replace us, but because we are abdicating.

Americans weary of leading the world are about to find out that there are worse burdens than leadership, and one of them is the global anarchy that lurks around the corner.

