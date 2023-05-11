 | Thu, May 11, 2023
The war on terror (quietly and discreetly) continues

The U.S. intelligence community, in close partnership with America’s special operators, are tracking and hunting down terrorists in several countries with such regularity that it barely makes a dent in the news cycle anymore.

May 11, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, Director of Defense Intelligence Agency, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing to examine worldwide threats, Thursday, May 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

At a time when the Biden administration has its hands full trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.

The U.S. intelligence community, in close partnership with America’s special operators, are tracking and hunting down terrorists in several countries — Syria and Somalia, most especially — with such regularity that it barely makes a dent in the news cycle anymore.

You can be forgiven for thinking the decadeslong war on terrorism was declared officially over the moment the Biden administration withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021. President Joe Biden seemed to indicate just that a month later when he addressed of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years, with the United States not at war,” Biden said during his first speech to the world body. “We’ve turned the page.”

