These Kansas bills would restrict voting

Many historians liken the current societal tumult in the nation to what was happening across the country in the 1850s.

Sectional tensions tore at the nation’s fabric. The country was turning painfully toward images of itself, wondering if our founding ideals and the institution of slavery could coexist. America stood deeply divided in ways that seemed unsustainable. Many of those specters continue to haunt public discourse.

Back then, only certain groups could vote. Today, legislative extremists want to ensure voting — one of our most sacredly held values — becomes a privilege rather than a right. They’ve launched a fusillade of bills targeting the voting rights of everyday citizens.