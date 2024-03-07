 | Thu, Mar 07, 2024
These Kansas bills would restrict voting

There’s almost no subterfuge anymore. No sleight of hand. Opponents of democracy continue to launch full-frontal attacks on the right to vote.

A ballot drop box was available for voters to drop their ballot in outside of the Wyandotte County Election Office in 2023. On March 4, the Kansas Senate voted to ban remote ballot drop boxes as well as eliminate the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots to arrive if they were postmarked by election day. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Many historians liken the current societal tumult in the nation to what was happening across the country in the 1850s.

Sectional tensions tore at the nation’s fabric. The country was turning painfully toward images of itself, wondering if our founding ideals and the institution of slavery could coexist. America stood deeply divided in ways that seemed unsustainable. Many of those specters continue to haunt public discourse.

Back then, only certain groups could vote. Today, legislative extremists want to ensure voting — one of our most sacredly held values — becomes a privilege rather than a right. They’ve launched a fusillade of bills targeting the voting rights of everyday citizens.

