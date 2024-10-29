This pro-life, gun-loving, drill-baby-drill, climate change skeptic’s decision for president

I am a bit conservative.

• I am pro-life. I love that Donald Trump and his Federalist Society judicial nominees overthrew Roe v. Wade, a lawless example of judicial overreach.

• I am skeptical of climate change and the extreme environmental agenda.

• I am glad Trump allowed us to drill our way to energy independence and shut down the Green New Deal.

• I believe the Second Amendment protects the God-given individual right to self defense and for me to own my AR-15 along with the high capacity magazines that make it a blast to shoot. Trump’s indifference to calls for gun control is exactly the right stance.

• I believe China is a menace that competes unfairly. Trump was exactly right to impose big tariffs and begin the process of decoupling our economy from the dangerous totalitarian state.

• I am the great-grandson of immigrants on both sides of my family who came after World War I — some of them to St. Joseph, Missouri — but I agree with Trump that immigration is out of control. I am all for shutting down illegal immigration, deporting as many undocumented immigrants as we can and rethinking the way we do legal immigration to put American interests first.

But I will be forcing myself to trudge to the polls and pulling the lever for Kamala Harris, the most awful, socialism-friendly, fake Democratic presidential candidate of my lifetime. I feel so strongly that I have handmade a sign I put outside my house in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District where our one (blue dot) electoral vote may hold the key to putting her in the White House.

The reasons I will vote against Trump are searingly clear and undebatable.

I am an Army veteran sworn to uphold the Constitution and a conservative who reveres the institutions of our democratic republic.

Trump tried to overthrow our 250-year-old system of government on Jan. 6, 2021. He tried to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to ignore the Constitution and our votes.

He emitted a blizzard of lies for months that drove his true believers to storm the Capitol, bringing violence into our political system in the most dangerous way since the Civil War. I am also a father of a son. If my 10-year-old turns out one-tenth as despicable as Trump, I will hide my head in shame.

A vote for Trump could be my last vote if he has his way.

I am also a Christian an Eagle Scout and a husband. Trump is everything I stand against.