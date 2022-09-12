Transgender student athletes and the November election

This summer felt like being trapped in a “Groundhog Day” movie — waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day.
Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
The race also includes state Sen. Dennis Pyle, a third candidate who blamed both Kelly and Schmidt as not being conservative enough.
Already a subscriber?