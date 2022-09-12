 | Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Transgender student athletes and the November election

Schmidt has promised to call for the legislature to ban trans athletes within the first 100 days of his taking office, if elected governor. The hate toward these young people is unfounded.

By

Columnists

September 12, 2022 - 3:05 PM

(Getty Images)

This summer felt like being trapped in a “Groundhog Day” movie — waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day.

Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.

The race also includes state Sen. Dennis Pyle, a third candidate who blamed both Kelly and Schmidt as not being conservative enough.

Related
September 7, 2022
March 8, 2022
April 26, 2021
April 23, 2021
Most Popular