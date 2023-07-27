 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
USA women’s soccer team becoming world’s role model

Team USA is inspiring female athletes to demand more pay and benefits. At least a third of the teams playing in the World Cup are in active dispute with the governing institutions for soccer in their countries

By

Columnists

July 27, 2023 - 2:42 PM

The United States’ Sophia Smith (11) celebrates scoring her team’s second goal against Vietnam during a World Cup group match in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The U.S. national women’s soccer team is worth watching, not only as the favorites to win this year’s Women’s World Cup. They’re also at the forefront of a struggle for better treatment of workers — one that extends far beyond sports, and that is far from over.

Team USA has earned the rare distinction of getting paid as much as their country’s male team, an achievement that inspired legislation ensuring that all athletes representing the country internationally receive equal pay and benefits. Yet this is more than a heartwarming story about women’s progress. It should draw global attention to a stark reality: how soccer federations, and employers more broadly, continue to actively and deliberately wield power to keep workers paid less and treated worse, for their own benefit.

At least a third of the teams playing in the World Cup are in active dispute with the governing institutions for soccer in their countries. For example:

