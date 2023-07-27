USA women’s soccer team becoming world’s role model

The U.S. national women’s soccer team is worth watching, not only as the favorites to win this year’s Women’s World Cup. They’re also at the forefront of a struggle for better treatment of workers — one that extends far beyond sports, and that is far from over.

Team USA has earned the rare distinction of getting paid as much as their country’s male team, an achievement that inspired legislation ensuring that all athletes representing the country internationally receive equal pay and benefits. Yet this is more than a heartwarming story about women’s progress. It should draw global attention to a stark reality: how soccer federations, and employers more broadly, continue to actively and deliberately wield power to keep workers paid less and treated worse, for their own benefit.

At least a third of the teams playing in the World Cup are in active dispute with the governing institutions for soccer in their countries. For example: