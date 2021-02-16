Veteran legislator fears state’s fiscal path

Kansas might be frozen, but it’s not yet a cold enough day in tax-cut hell for some Republicans to repent.

Last Tuesday, as temperatures outside fell to cattle-threatening single digits, a majority of Republicans in the Kansas Senate barreled toward sanity-threatening triple digits, passing a package of tax cuts that could cost the state $600 million. On Thursday, they rang up another $10 million by deciding to spend public money to help more kids go to private religious schools.

Certain lawmakers, apparently having sold their souls to the Kansas Chamber, are hellbent on plunging us back into the misery of the Brownback years, which weren’t that long ago.