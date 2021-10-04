 | Mon, Oct 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Warning: Jan. 6 was not a one-time event

With so many refusing to accept that Trump lost the 2020 election, the chances grow for another insurrection.

By

Columnists

October 4, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Rioters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Nine months ago, when followers of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to halt the election of Joe Biden, the insurrection appeared to be the work of an extremist fringe led by right-wing militias and pro-Trump zealots.

But election denialism, the movement that spawned the uprising, has turned out to be much larger, more durable and every bit as worrisome as the violence of Jan. 6.

Stoked relentlessly by Trump, the belief that Biden stole the election has become a tenet of faith for most Republican voters.

Related
June 2, 2021
May 18, 2021
January 20, 2021
December 16, 2020
Most Popular