We all have the tools to build healthier relationships

At first glance, I didn’t think today’s conference on depression and teenage suicide would pertain to me.

But after a discussion with Amber Jewell, a social worker with Le Roy/Gridley schools, I realized that our interactions with each other can make a big difference not only in how our day goes, but also in times of trouble.

According to Jewell, every smile of acknowledgement, every “hello” in the morning, every word of appreciation that we receive are “pebbles” that we carry in our pockets to remind us we have value.