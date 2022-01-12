 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
We don’t need another dog breed

Breeders and puppy mills are all too happy to cash in on the demand for 'new breeds'

A German Shorthaired Pointer poses at the American Kennel Club's (AKC) Museum of the Dog during the announcement of the most popular breed on March 20, 2019, in New York City. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The unfortunate addition of two more dog breeds by the American Kennel Club (AKC) is being reported as breezily as if it were an announcement for a new car or smartphone. But dogs aren’t fad objects. They’re living, feeling beings — and driving up demand for “purebreds” has dire consequences for dogs.

Many people who think they need the latest breed acquire dogs on a whim, only to abandon or neglect them when they discover that they bark, shed, need to go for walks, make messes and require daily care and attention, as all dogs do.

PETA’s fieldworkers regularly encounter dogs — including purebreds — who were obtained without much, if any, thought about the care and commitment they require. Many have been banished to a lonely, miserable existence in a crate, on a chain or in a backyard pen — where they have no choice but to eat, sleep and relieve themselves on the same minuscule patch of dirt, day after day, through all weather extremes.

