We have to change how we fight wildfires

There used to be something called “fire season.”

In the 1970s, when I first became a firefighter, a really big fire was 10,000 acres. Oh, for those good old days. Today, a 10,000-acre fire doesn’t even raise an eyebrow unless it’s in Los Angeles. Now we deal with 100,000-to-500,000-acre fires. Everything is different.

Fire season was the time of year in every part of our country when there was the possibility of a wildland fire. Yes, everywhere — from New Jersey to Florida, the central plains and all of the West. But now we can have fires year-round.

So, what’s going on? It’s complicated. And complicated problems can’t be solved with simple solutions. We need nuanced discussions, not positions based on ideologies.

As we watch the fires burn our neighbors’ homes in Southern California, we have to keep in mind that the fires aren’t burning because of an inadequate water supply or a particular fire chief or a reduced budget. They’re burning because of the Santa Ana winds and high temperatures with low humidities.

When you have 60 mph winds or greater, there is no fire chief, water supply or budget that is going to put out the fires. The modern complication is the urban growth into the wildlands. That’s Southern California, but we have a growing fire problem throughout the entire United States.

California wildfires are part of a global crisis

The reality is it’s hotter and drier out there. You can blame it on whoever or whatever you want – but get over it. The climate is hotter and drier than it was even 30 years ago, especially in the West. The change in climate has made the fire seasons longer. They begin before the last one even ends. And longer burning seasons mean bigger fires.

Think about it: A “normal” fire season in Arizona, for example, used to start in June and end in September. Now it starts before March and hopefully ends in November. The wildland fuels — grass, brush and trees — only had three months to dry out. Now they have nine months. This year in Arizona, fires are still burning in January. The longer the fire season, the larger and more intense the wildland fires are likely to be.

What do we do about it?

Some people want to blame the government by saying they don’t cut enough trees anymore. The fires in Southern California this week are not timber fires. It’s all brush, chaparral — and chaparral is made to burn. Its resinous leaves are filled with terpenes that burn like gasoline and naturally burn every 20 to 50 years.

What about timber harvesting? Is that really a thing to stop the big fires?

Sure, if you cut down all the trees and pave the forests, we’d have no fires. But to maintain a healthy resilient forest, we need to thin the small trees and remove the underbrush by careful burning or mechanical means.

This doesn’t eliminate the fires, but at least there will be trees standing after the fire goes out. It will also make it easier for firefighters to be successful in extinguishing the blaze. So yes, human intervention is pretty important to manage and save our wildlands. Keep in mind, if you want to harvest timber there has to be a local market. You can’t sell trees if no one is buying them.

Like I said, it’s complicated.