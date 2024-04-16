We must take ownership of the Ogallala Aquifer’s decline

The Ogallala Aquifer Summit took place in Liberal last month. About 200 stakeholders gathered to hear discussions about the future of irrigated agriculture in those areas that overlay the Ogallala. Given publicity about the decline of the water levels in the Ogallala, one might have surmised that a consensus would be apparent about the severity of the decline and the reality that inaction is not a solution.

Various “white papers” were presented from organizations in the states that overlay the Ogallala. Two results stood out when I reviewed the fine print.

In one survey of 206 producers from throughout the Ogallala area, the report noted that “a majority of producers do not feel personally responsible for groundwater depletion and do not believe they need to minimize or reduce their groundwater use.” (Emphasis added.) Further, in late 2023, a survey was done among 51 agriculture producers in the Oklahoma Panhandle. One of the conclusions from the survey was that only 60% of respondents believe that groundwater decline was a “serious problem.”