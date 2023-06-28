What I need to tell Americans

Exactly one year after the first laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19 was identified in the United States, I began my tenure as the 19th director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time, vaccines were available, but new variants continued to emerge. I viewed my primary charge as bringing this country from the dark and tragic pandemic days into a more restored place.

In‌‌ the two and a half year‌s since that day, the world ha‌‌s faced an unrivaled density of public health challenges. ‌There was the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the first-ever global mpox outbreak‌‌. ‌The largest outbreak of the Sudan species of Ebola virus in Uganda in two decades ‌‌threatened to spread across international borders; the first U.S. case of paralytic polio since 2013 was identified; over 80,000 immigrants from Afghanistan arrived, some with cases of active measles and other diseases that were contained; and the largest and longest highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak among flocks of birds is ongoing around the world.

Public health work will continue to be critically important and the challenges just as complex. Yet I fear the despair from the pandemic is fading too quickly from our memories, perhaps because it is too painful to recall a ravaged nation brought to its knees.