 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

What I need to tell Americans

Longstanding, sustainable investments are needed across public health, over time and administrations, to position the ‌United States to be better prepared for the next large-scale infectious disease outbreak or ‌other health threat.

By

Columnists

June 28, 2023 - 4:11 PM

First responders care for crew members as they arrive from life boats from a cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. Photo by DAVID SANTIAGO, MIAMI HERALD/TNS

Exactly one year after the first laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19 was identified in the United States, I began my tenure as the 19th director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time, vaccines were available, but new variants continued to emerge. I viewed my primary charge as bringing this country from the dark and tragic pandemic days into a more restored place.

In‌‌ the two and a half year‌s since that day, the world ha‌‌s faced an unrivaled density of public health challenges. ‌There was the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the first-ever global mpox outbreak‌‌. ‌The largest outbreak of the Sudan species of Ebola virus in Uganda in two decades ‌‌threatened to spread across international borders; the first U.S. case of paralytic polio since 2013 was identified; over 80,000 immigrants from Afghanistan arrived, some with cases of active measles and other diseases that were contained; and the largest and longest highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak among flocks of birds is ongoing around the world.

Public health work will continue to be critically important and the challenges just as complex. Yet I fear the despair from the pandemic is fading too quickly from our memories, perhaps because it is too painful to recall a ravaged nation brought to its knees.

Related
June 11, 2020
June 5, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 15, 2020
Most Popular