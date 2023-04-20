What the Fox/Dominion settlement sidesteps

I’m sorry that a settlement was reached in the giant landmark defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.

I mean, I’m not entirely sorry. It’s nice that Dominion will get compensated for its mistreatment at the hands of the network that claims to be so fair and balanced, and it’s gratifying that Fox has to pay a price — a big, painful, embarrassing $787.5 million — for its utterly irresponsible coverage of Dominion and alleged election fraud.

The conspiracy theories aired over and over on Fox in the aftermath of the 2020 election were outrageous. Peddled by then-President Donald Trump and his lieutenants Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell, the lies mischaracterized Dominion as a front for the left-wing government in Venezuela and asserted falsely that its voting machines were rigged to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden to guarantee a Democratic victory.