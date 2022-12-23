 | Fri, Dec 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

What’s truly worrying Zelenskyy

Waning support from the United States could imperil Ukraine's chances of turning back Russian aggressors, handing Vladimir Putin a mandate for further usurpations

By

Columnists

December 23, 2022 - 12:18 PM

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, on Dec. 21, 2022. (Oliver Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The scene couldn’t have been more dramatic.

Ten months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, when Western experts expected Kyiv to fall in three days, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood in his trademark military sweatshirt before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night. “Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios,” he proclaimed, “Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

Like Winston Churchill, who made a historic address to Congress in December 1941, asking for help to battle Adolf Hitler, the Ukrainian president traveled from the front lines to Washington, to convince U.S. leaders that their backing could enable Kyiv to defeat a dangerous tyrant. A tyrant who threatens the democratic West.

Related
March 17, 2022
March 15, 2022
March 4, 2022
March 2, 2022
Most Popular