What’s truly worrying Zelenskyy

The scene couldn’t have been more dramatic.

Ten months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, when Western experts expected Kyiv to fall in three days, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood in his trademark military sweatshirt before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night. “Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios,” he proclaimed, “Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

Like Winston Churchill, who made a historic address to Congress in December 1941, asking for help to battle Adolf Hitler, the Ukrainian president traveled from the front lines to Washington, to convince U.S. leaders that their backing could enable Kyiv to defeat a dangerous tyrant. A tyrant who threatens the democratic West.