Where are the hearings, already

Where are the hearings?

It’s been eight weeks since Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the House select committee investigating the attack of on the U.S. Capitol of Jan. 6, 2021, promised “multiple weeks of public hearings” to detail everything the committee has learned about the riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn an election he lost. Not only do we have no hearings yet, but we still have no idea when they will begin.

The one-year anniversary of the attacks has come and gone. Legislation to address some of the procedural weaknesses that Trump tried to exploit is moving ahead in the Senate before the committee reveals any of the evidence it has compiled. Eight weeks ago, the select committee was already slower than initial investigations of Watergate, Iran-contra, and the Trump-Ukraine scandals.