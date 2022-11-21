Why do Kansas leaders still listen to the man that almost bankrupted the state?

For the better part of a decade, Kansas government has been consumed by tax policy. Residents first endured former Gov. Sam Brownback’s “experiment,” which resulted in yawning deficits, budget cuts and credit downgrades. Teachers fled. Prisoners rioted. State agencies crumbled. Arduous years of rebuilding followed, under the guidance of Gov. Laura Kelly and a more responsible Legislature.
Taxes and revenue aren’t a joke for Kansans.
But one of the architects of that failed policy has the gall to laugh at us.
