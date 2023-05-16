 | Tue, May 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Why is America is losing its edge? Look around campus

The rest of the world recognizes the vital role education has played in building the military and economic might the United States has enjoyed. Our advantage is fading.

By

Columnists

May 16, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Enrollment at U.S. colleges is dropping precipitously, threatening the country’s economy and national security. Photo by Unsplash/Phillippe Bout

If you’re attending a college graduation ceremony this month, you might notice something about the students on campus: there aren’t as many as there used to be. Some 2.5 million fewer Americans are enrolled in college than in 2011, and the decline is accelerating. The college-going rate of high school graduates has dropped from 70 percent in 2016 to 62 percent in 2022, and if this trend continues, a group of young Americans will — for the first time in our history — enter the workforce with less education than the one before.

As a university president, I worry not simply for the financial health of the institution I serve. Rather, my fears are for our country’s long-term economic competitiveness as we experience a widespread devaluing of education and the erosion of the educational advantage that we’ve held in global affairs for the past 70 years. This is the most serious long-term national security challenge facing our country.

When I was commissioned as an Army officer 22 years ago, I entered a U.S. military that possessed vast technological superiority over our adversaries. Our military power was — and still is — predicated on a strong education system and a fast-moving private-sector economy that can out-innovate any competitors.

Related
August 30, 2018
August 29, 2018
May 2, 2017
July 9, 2010
Most Popular