Why is America is losing its edge? Look around campus

If you’re attending a college graduation ceremony this month, you might notice something about the students on campus: there aren’t as many as there used to be. Some 2.5 million fewer Americans are enrolled in college than in 2011, and the decline is accelerating. The college-going rate of high school graduates has dropped from 70 percent in 2016 to 62 percent in 2022, and if this trend continues, a group of young Americans will — for the first time in our history — enter the workforce with less education than the one before.

As a university president, I worry not simply for the financial health of the institution I serve. Rather, my fears are for our country’s long-term economic competitiveness as we experience a widespread devaluing of education and the erosion of the educational advantage that we’ve held in global affairs for the past 70 years. This is the most serious long-term national security challenge facing our country.

When I was commissioned as an Army officer 22 years ago, I entered a U.S. military that possessed vast technological superiority over our adversaries. Our military power was — and still is — predicated on a strong education system and a fast-moving private-sector economy that can out-innovate any competitors.