Why it’s crucial that leaders have the public’s trust

“If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there, does it still make a sound?”

The essence of the popular conundrum is not the travel of sound waves, but if the fact can’t be established, then it ultimately doesn’t matter.

I’m reminded of this after reading Sherman Smith’s comprehensive analysis in the Kansas Reflector about how much Kansas politics have changed in recent years. Simply put, our state legislators are hiding how they make laws and, obviously, think it doesn’t matter.