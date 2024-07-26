Why Mark Kelly is the perfect running mate for Kamala Harris

With the Democratic presidential nomination all but delivered for Kamala Harris, speculation has turned to who would best compliment her as the vice-presidential nominee. There are certainly several interesting possibilities but there is one who, like Harris herself, draws stark and strategic contrasts with the Trump-Vance ticket: Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Kelly, the son of two police officers, offers considerable star quality as a former astronaut who rode the Space Shuttle into orbit on four occasions. As a Navy pilot who flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm (for which he received two Distinguished Flying Crosses and a fistful of additional honors), he would add valuable military credentials to the ticket.

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, plays up his Marine service, but it is worth noting he was a correspondent. Vance is the guy who shows up with a laptop to write a story about the combat achievements of pilots like Kelly.

Vance rose from an impoverished youth, went to Yale Law School, became a venture capitalist and wrote a book about his Appalachian roots; now, like Donald Trump, he professes empathy for the working class but embraces tax policies that enrich hedge fund managers at the expense of the working and middle class, while creating massive new debt.

Kelly went to the Merchant Marine Academy and has written books about the inspiring struggles of his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, after a devastating assassination attempt, and about the need for responsible gun policies. Kelly’s leadership for gun reforms supported by over 70% of Americans is likely to generate broad enthusiasm, especially among younger voters.

Kelly has built strong support in a purple state by working across the aisle, like his predecessor, John McCain. Kelly reveres McCain, whom Donald Trump demeaned for having been shot down over Vietnam, captured, imprisoned for 5½ years and undergone years of torture rather than leave his fellow POWs behind. “I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump callously remarked.

A veteran, Kelly also draws a sharp contrast to Trump, who has cold-heartedly denigrated those who died in defense of the country. “Why should I go to that cemetery?” Trump reportedly said when refusing to visit the graves of World War I casualties. “It’s filled with losers.”

Immigration is sure to be a topic hyped by Trump this fall. As an Arizonan, Kelly brings border experience to the issue. He served in the Senate when bipartisan immigration reform was torpedoed by Trump, with Vance’s help. In response, President Joe Biden initiated executive actions that have slashed unauthorized crossings by half. That is quite a contrast to Trump’s failed family separation policy. We are still waiting for Mexico to “pay for” the billions of dollars Trump spent without congressional approval for the ineffectual expansion of his wall.

There are several governors whose names are being touted as Harris running mates like Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Andy Beshear of Kentucky. All are successful and popular, but their benefit might be limited to their own state, which they might not even carry.

Kelly uniquely has a military background, a record of bipartisanship, a personal story as an astronaut and the husband of a gravely wounded congresswoman who himself is unexpectedly projected into politics. Kelly’s appeal is national and his electoral strength in purple Arizona could help elect another Democratic senator to replace him. All these reasons should compel Harris to give Kelly very strong consideration to fill the job she currently holds.

About the author: John Lawrence, the former chief of staff to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the author of “Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership 2005-2010” and “The Class of ’74: Congress After Watergate and the Roots of Polarization.” He teaches at the University of California Washington Center and spent 38 years on Capitol Hill.