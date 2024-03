Expanding Medicaid in Kansas will never have a chance as long as untruths are allowed to pass as truths.

For example:

“I do look at this as Medicaid Expansion as socialized medicine, and the United States of America is not a socialist country,” said Representative Carrie Barth, Baldwin City Republican, at Thursday’s hearing.

Socialism is generally understood to mean the government is empowered to regulate the economy, including social welfare services such as health care.