 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

World’s view of Jan. 6 uprising: The United States is in decline

Trump's Big Lie is the gift that keeps on giving to our adversaries

By

Columnists

January 5, 2022 - 9:41 AM

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump clash with police and security forces as people storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images/TNS)

 The global impact of the Jan. 6 insurrection is still growing one year after the attack.

Most Americans don’t realize the shock felt by our foreign friends, and the glee of our adversaries, at watching mobs of MAGA vandals storm the Capitol of the world’s greatest democracy.

Even when European and Asian allies disagreed with American policies, they still looked to the United States as the leader of the community of democratic nations. Especially given the growing strength of China and the muscle-flexing of Russia.

Related
January 3, 2022
May 19, 2021
January 11, 2021
January 11, 2021
Most Popular