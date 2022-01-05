World’s view of Jan. 6 uprising: The United States is in decline

The global impact of the Jan. 6 insurrection is still growing one year after the attack.

Most Americans don’t realize the shock felt by our foreign friends, and the glee of our adversaries, at watching mobs of MAGA vandals storm the Capitol of the world’s greatest democracy.

Even when European and Asian allies disagreed with American policies, they still looked to the United States as the leader of the community of democratic nations. Especially given the growing strength of China and the muscle-flexing of Russia.