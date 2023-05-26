Yes, liberal Christians are a thing

We liberal Christians are used to being overlooked. I was reminded of this the other day while discussing religion and politics with an otherwise smart, worldly, well-read former student who had never heard of liberal Christianity.

Liberal Christians are woven into the fabric of Kansas and American history. Without us, there might never have been an abolitionist or a civil rights movement.

Kansas Reflector reporters Sherman Smith and Rachel Mirpo are trying to give us our due. Their recent series about religious faith and Kansas politics focuses on the Kansas Legislature’s 2023 session, particularly the priorities of fundamentalist, evangelical Christians. These include criminalizing abortion, mandating discrimination against LGBTQ persons, “parents’ rights,” promotion of religious schools instead of public ones, and attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.