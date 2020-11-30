Menu Search Log in

Comparing mask request to tyranny shows lack of grasp of virus’s dangers

COVID-19 is the threat, not government overreach.

November 30, 2020 - 9:06 AM

In Manhattan, Kansas, on Monday, Riley County Commission Chairman Marvin Rodriguez once again spoke gibberish about the coronavirus, and once again did so in ways that were offensive.

This time, he compared being asked to put a piece of paper in front of our faces during this pandemic to, what else, the horrors of Nazi Germany.

This affront to Jews and outrage to all people who can see the difference between genocide and a minor inconvenience intended to save lives rather than extinguish them is, as we have unfortunately had reason to say before, both wrong and witless.

