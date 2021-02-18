Congress must rescue this economy

Evidence is building that the American economy badly needs a jolt close to what President Joe Biden and Democrats seek to give it, which is far more than the limp $600 billion relief plan Republicans are offering up.

It begins with last week’s jobless claims, which dropped less than expected to just shy of 800,000, a sign the labor market is stagnated as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to bedevil every corner of the country. “The pandemic has led to the largest 12-month decline in labor force participation since at least 1948,” quoth Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

It continues with the report from JPMorgan Chase finding that enhanced unemployment payments — which will expire in mid-March if Republicans get their way, and go through September under Biden’s push — “played an important role in maintaining household spending and wider macroeconomic stability.” Moreover, the payments “likely played little role in discouraging people from finding work.”