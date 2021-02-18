Menu Search Log in

Congress must rescue this economy

Evidence is building that the American economy badly needs a jolt close to what President Joe Biden and Democrats seek to give it, which is far more than the limp $600 billion relief plan Republicans are offering up.

By

Opinion

February 18, 2021 - 9:38 AM

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

 Evidence is building that the American economy badly needs a jolt close to what President Joe Biden and Democrats seek to give it, which is far more than the limp $600 billion relief plan Republicans are offering up.

It begins with last week’s jobless claims, which dropped less than expected to just shy of 800,000, a sign the labor market is stagnated as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to bedevil every corner of the country. “The pandemic has led to the largest 12-month decline in labor force participation since at least 1948,” quoth Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

It continues with the report from JPMorgan Chase finding that enhanced unemployment payments — which will expire in mid-March if Republicans get their way, and go through September under Biden’s push — “played an important role in maintaining household spending and wider macroeconomic stability.” Moreover, the payments “likely played little role in discouraging people from finding work.”

Related
February 3, 2021
February 2, 2021
February 1, 2021
December 21, 2020
Trending