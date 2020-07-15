Menu Search Log in

Contact tracing helps curb spread of virus

"The practice is not a new one; according to health officials it goes back hundreds of years. Essentially, contact tracing is an attempt to locate all of the people that someone with an illness has had contact with while infectious."

July 15, 2020 - 9:46 AM

In grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, one point can be easy to overlook.

We don’t have many reliable tools to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Essentially, we have three methods. First, we can stay far away from one another — that’s known as social distancing. Second, we can wear face coverings, or masks. And finally, public health departments can do what’s known as contact tracing.

