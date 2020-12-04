Country’s predictors led to a health crisis of epic proportions

Though I still find it incredible that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, scientists are not surprised.

On Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the country is in for “rough times” this winter.

Susan Lynn – Register editor

“I actually believe it’s going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” he said, predicting the death toll could reach 450,000 by March, almost double our current rate of 276,000 fatalities.