Country’s predictors led to a health crisis of epic proportions

Medical advances in the 20th Century, it seemed, would guarantee us protection from pestilence and plague. 
Such assurance was badly misplaced, according to scientists, giving us a false sense of security.

Opinion

December 4, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty

Though I still find it incredible that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic,  scientists are not surprised.

On Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the country is in for “rough times” this winter. 

Susan Lynn – Register editor

“I actually believe it’s going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” he said, predicting the death toll could reach 450,000 by March, almost double our current rate of 276,000 fatalities.

