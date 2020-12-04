Country’s predictors led to a health crisis of epic proportions

Though I still find it incredible that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, scientists are not surprised.
On Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the country is in for “rough times” this winter.
“I actually believe it’s going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” he said, predicting the death toll could reach 450,000 by March, almost double our current rate of 276,000 fatalities.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives